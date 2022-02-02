JANESVILLE

The Knights of Columbus Council 9230 is hosting another euchre tournament Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. William’s Parish Hall, 1822 Ravine St.

The tournament is open to players of all levels. Registration starts at 5:15 p.m. and cards are dealt at 6 p.m.

Entry costs $10 per person. Cash, door and 50/50 raffle prizes will be awarded. Sandwiches and beverages will be available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit local charities.

For more information, call Tim Walleser at 608-728-2419 or Jim Mueller at 608-346-8997.

