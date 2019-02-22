JANESVILLE
The Knights of Columbus Council 9230 will host a euchre tournament Saturday, March 9, at St. William’s Parish Hall, 1822 Ravine St.
Registration starts at 5:30 p.m. and play begins at 6. Raffles, cash and door prizes will be available to win.
Entry fee is $10 per person. Proceeds will support local charities.
For more information, call Tim Walleser at 608-758-2149 or Jim Mueller at 608-346-8997.
