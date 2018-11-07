MILTON
Enrollment is available for the Milton High School Preschool at 114 W. High St.
Children ages 3 to 5 will participate in activities and socialize during the program. Enrollment costs $5 for the entire program and includes snacks.
The program runs from 1:20 to 2:50 p.m. on Dec. 4, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 18 and 20.
For more information, call Brenda Barra at 608-868-9300, ext. 1208.
