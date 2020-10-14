JANESVILLE
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is planning to hold two snowmobile education courses at the Rock County Job Center, 1900 Center Ave.
Classes are required for residents born on or after Jan. 1, 1985, in order to legally operate a snowmobile in places open to the public.
Participants can enroll at www.co.rock.wi.us/sheriff-snowmobile-education.
Upon enrollment, students will receive a confirmation email with registration information. A parent or guardian signature is required for students under 18 and must also accompany underage students to registration.
Limited to 25 students, classes costs $10 per person. Fees must be paid at time of registration.
The first class will be held Dec. 5 with registration Nov. 18. The second class is set for Jan. 9, 2020, with registration on Dec. 21.
Registration starts at 6 p.m. and will be over a Zoom meeting. Classes run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For questions, email deputy Eric Cisneros at eric.cisneros@co.rock.wi.us.