Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds available for local nonprofits GAZETTE STAFF Feb 3, 2023 1 hr ago JANESVILLE--Rock County was awarded Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds through the Department of Homeland Security, according to a United Way Blackhawk Region news release.Almost $67,000 was awarded to support nonprofit, faith-based or local government agencies that provide emergency food and shelter programs in the community, according to the release.Requirements to be eligible are:Private, voluntary nonprofits with voluntary board or units of government.Able to receive federal funds.Have UEI number and FEIN.Maintain a checking account in the organization's name for EFSP deposits.Pay vendors within 90 days for services provided.Practice non-discrimination.Demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs.Money awarded to local organizations should be used to supplement food and shelter services. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, according to the news release.For more information and an application, visit liveunitedbr.org/efsp.