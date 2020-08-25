ELKHORN
A new episode of “Discover Wisconsin” will feature the city of Elkhorn in a segment titled “Elkhorn—Postcard Perfect.”
Co-hosts Marie Justice and Mariah Haberman explore Elkhorn and touch on various attractions offered by the city. Justice tours the Webster House and talks about its role in the city’s history and legacy as the Christmas Card Town. Haberman visits the Walworth County Fairground and highlights the events held there, including the antique flea market, Ribfest and the largest county fair in Wisconsin.
The episode airs at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, on Fox Sports Wisconsin.
Residents can stream the show at discoverwisconsin.com or at other streaming sites.