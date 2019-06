CLINTON

First National Bank and Trust will host an electronic recycling drive from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 13, at its branch at 500 Peck Ave.

First National will donate 1 cent to Goodwill for every pound collected at the event.

Goodwill will have a mobile unit on site for disposal of electronic devices. Accepted items include cellphones, printers, DVD players and stereos.

For a complete list of acceptable items for donation, visit goodwillni.org/donations/donations-from-individuals.