JANESVILLE

Universal Recycling Technologies will host an electronic recycling event Friday and Saturday, April 22 and 23, at its location at 2535 Beloit Ave.

The event is open to Janesville residents and those from surrounding communities. Electronics can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Items accepted include:

  • Televisions.
  • Computers.
  • Desktop printers.
  • Computer monitors.
  • Computer accessories.
  • E-readers.
  • DVD players.
  • VCRs and other video players.
  • Fax machines.
