EDGERTON

The Annual Edgerton Clay Day, Pottery and Art Festival is set to take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 16.

Admission is free and features a demonstrations by potters and a hands-on pottery event held at Edgerton’s Race Track Park.

Pottery, art and food vendors will be on site. The festival is held in conjunction with Edgerton Tobacco Heritage Days.

For more information, visit facebook.com/potteryfestival or facebook.com/edgertontobaccodays.

