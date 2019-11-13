EDGERTON

The Edgerton Community Literary Magazine will hold an awards ceremony from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Edgerton Public Library, 101 Albion St., Edgerton.

The ceremony honors contributions to the magazine from poets, writers, photographers and artists living in Rock County. Winners of the Best Poem/Short Story and Best Art/Photo awards will be announced at the ceremony.

Artwork and photos will be on display and an open mic will be available for writers. Contributors will also be available to autograph their work.

The magazine was funded by donations from the Arts Council of Edgerton and the Edgerton Alumni Foundation. Free copies of the magazine are available at libraries in the Arrowhead Library System and the Edgerton Alumni Foundation office.

For more information, contact magazine chair Amy Trees at 608-807-4752 or treesad@yahoo.com or visit facebook.com/EdgertonLitMag.