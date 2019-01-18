EDGERTON

The "Wear Red Day" luncheon returns Friday, Feb. 1, to Edgerton Hospital and Health Services, 11101 N. Sherman Road.

The event is part of the “Go Red for Women” campaign to raise awareness about heart disease in women during American Heart Month.

Dr. Raaid Museitif, an interventional cardiologist, will lead a discussion and answer questions.

Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m., and goodie bags will be provided. Tickets cost $12 per person, and attendees can enter to win door prizes.

To reserve a spot or for more information, call Kris at 608-884-1609 or visit edgertonhospital.com.

