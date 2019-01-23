EDGERTON

Edgerton Hospital and Health Services will offer a home safety class for children from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 1, at the hospital, 11101 N. Sherman Road.

The program, titled “The Basics of Staying Home Alone,” is an interactive class with tips. Topics covered include telephone and internet safety, food preparation, simple first aid, and emergency preparedness.

The class costs $30 and is for children ages 9 to 11. Snacks will be provided.

To register, call Kristine at 608-884-1609 or visit edgertonhospital.com.