EDGERTON

Hospital executive chef Joshua Ciafullo will lead an “Art of Grilling” class at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Edgerton Hospital and Health Services, 11101 N. Sherman Road.

Ciafullo will teach participants his techniques on grilling. Participation costs $10 per person and includes food samples.

Registration is required by calling 608-884-1489 or visit edgertonhospital.com/events.

