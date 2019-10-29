EDGERTON

Local women are invited a Ladies' Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Edgerton Hospital and Health Services, 11101 N. Sherman Road.

Guests can enjoy appetizers and wine tasting while browsing clothing boutiques, makeup and skin care products, home décor, and gift ideas. Hand and chair massages and blood pressure checks will also be available.

Entry costs $5 per person and includes a shopping bag.

All proceeds will benefit the Edgerton Hospital Capital Foundation and help purchase reclining chairs for patients.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit edgertonhospital.com.