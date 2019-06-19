EDGERTON

The Edgerton Hospital Capital Foundation is accepting photo submissions for its “Who is the Hero in Your Life” fundraiser.

Residents can submit photos and short descriptions identifying their personal hero. Photos will be hung in the hospital’s main hallway throughout the month of July.

Submissions cost $10 per photo and can be dropped off at the front desk at Edgerton Hospital and Health Services, 11101 N. Sherman Road. Checks should be made payable to Edgerton Hospital Capital Foundation.

All proceeds will help fund 3D mammography at the hospital.

Entry forms are available at gazettextra.com/hospital_heroes.

For more information about the fundraiser, call Sherri at 608-884-1650.