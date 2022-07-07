JANESVILLE

ECHO is asking for donations and volunteers for its school supply drive-thru distribution event on Aug. 19, according to an ECHO news release.

Most needed items for distribution include notebooks, two-pocket folders, colored pencil, glue sticks, bottles of glue, pens, markers, earbuds and backpacks.

Volunteers are needed to organize and pack school supplies. Residents interested in volunteering, call Fran at 608-754-5333 to sign-up.

Donations can be dropped off at the ECHO office during regular business hours or by appointment by calling 608-754-5333.

A full, updated list of drop-off locations is available at echojanesville.org.

