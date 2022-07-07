ECHO seeks school supply donations for distribution event Gazette staff Jul 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLEECHO is asking for donations and volunteers for its school supply drive-thru distribution event on Aug. 19, according to an ECHO news release.Most needed items for distribution include notebooks, two-pocket folders, colored pencil, glue sticks, bottles of glue, pens, markers, earbuds and backpacks.Volunteers are needed to organize and pack school supplies. Residents interested in volunteering, call Fran at 608-754-5333 to sign-up.Donations can be dropped off at the ECHO office during regular business hours or by appointment by calling 608-754-5333.A full, updated list of drop-off locations is available at echojanesville.org. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville gas station next to Rock County complex to become grocery, sandwich shop Janesville's July Fourth fireworks show postponed till July 10 Janesville man arrested for third OWI in three months Beloit man shot off at least 75 bullets in alleged trailer park homicide attempt 18-year-old Janesville man arrested in Bond Park shooting Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for June 27 to July 3, 2022 Court listings for June 13-26, 2022 Public record for June 24, 2022 Public record for June 17, 2022 Court listings for June 6-12, 2022 Public record for June 10, 2022 Court listings for May 30 to June 5, 2022 Public record for June 3, 2022 Court listings for May 23-29, 2022 Public record for May 27, 2022