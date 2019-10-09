EAST TROY

The Town of East Troy Police Department is hosting a Prescription Drug Take Back day from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct. 26, at Town Hall, N9330 Stewart School Road.

Officials will collect unused or expired medications during the event.

Accepted items include prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials, pet medications and liquid medicines in their original packaging.

The event is in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and federal Drug Enforcement Administration.

For more information, contact police Chief Don Jensen at 262-642-3700.