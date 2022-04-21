JANESVILLE

The Southern Wisconsin Dulcimer Club is holding a two-day festival May 13 and 14 with a live performance and dulcimer workshop.

On Friday, the club will hold a jam night from 6 to 8 p.m. at Chapel Specialties in Milton. The performance will include mountain and hammer dulcimers as well as other string instruments.

An $8 donation is suggested to view the performance.

The second day of the festival will have a dulcimer workshop class from 8:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, at Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church in Janesville.

Participants will learn the play the mountain and hammer dulcimer as well as an old time banjo, jaw harp and mandolin. Students can attend the concert for free.

For more information, contact Nancy Garrett at 608-752-6514 or visit southernwisconsin dulcimerclub.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you