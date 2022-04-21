Dulcimer club festival planned in May with concert and workshop Gazette staff Apr 21, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEThe Southern Wisconsin Dulcimer Club is holding a two-day festival May 13 and 14 with a live performance and dulcimer workshop.On Friday, the club will hold a jam night from 6 to 8 p.m. at Chapel Specialties in Milton. The performance will include mountain and hammer dulcimers as well as other string instruments.An $8 donation is suggested to view the performance.The second day of the festival will have a dulcimer workshop class from 8:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, at Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church in Janesville.Participants will learn the play the mountain and hammer dulcimer as well as an old time banjo, jaw harp and mandolin. Students can attend the concert for free.For more information, contact Nancy Garrett at 608-752-6514 or visit southernwisconsin dulcimerclub.com. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Judge grants competency evaluation for 11-year-old accused in Kohl's fire in Janesville Attorney seeks competency evaluation for youth accused in Kohl's store arson Milton School District plans to build memorial garden for deceased students, community members Death notices for April 15, 2022 $96 million plan for new jail, other facility upgrades gets a yes from Rock County Board Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for April 11-17, 2022 Public record for April 18, 2022 Court listings for April 4-10, 2022 Court listings for March 28 to April 3, 2022 Public record for April 5, 2022 Court listings for March 21-27, 2022 Court listings for March 14-20, 2022 Public record for March 21, 2022 Public record for March 16, 2022 Court listings for March 7-13, 2022