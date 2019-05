WHITEWATER

An electronics recycling event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25, in the city parking across from the Municipal Building, 312 W. Whitewater St.

Recycling costs for large electronics are $20 per television, $10 per tube television and $5 per microwave and large exercise equipment. All other electronics will be accepted at no cost.

Payments must be made in cash or by check.

Midwest Computer Recycling Inc. employees will be on site to help with drop-offs.