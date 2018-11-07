JANESVILLE
Dollar General is holding a career event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 10, at its Janesville distribution center, 101 Innovation Drive.
Residents are welcome to learn about the company’s history, career opportunities, competitive wages and benefits, and training programs.
The company plans to hire during the event, but applicants are encouraged to formally apply before attending.
For more information and a list of career opportunities, visit www2.dollargeneral.com/DG-Careers/Pages/index.
