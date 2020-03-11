WHITEWATER
A “Discover Wisconsin” episode centering on the city of Whitewater will premier at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, on Fox Sports Wisconsin.
Co-hosts Mariah Haberman and Eric Paulsen spend the episode exploring various hot spots in Whitewater, including Upham Greenhouse, Barnett Theatre, the Spirit Tour, a Whitewater Warhawks football game and various restaurants.
The episode will air again at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 22, on WITI-TV in Milwaukee. Streaming services will also offer the episode.
For more information or to stream the episode, visit discoverwisconsin.com.