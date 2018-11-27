EDGERTON
Edgerton Hospital and Health Services is serving breakfast with Santa from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at 11101 N. Sherman Road.
Breakfast foods and beverages will be available for $1 per item. Donations of nonperishable food will be accepted, and guests who bring donations will receive $1 off breakfast.
Kids can find family gifts at Santa’s Gift Shop, and a craft station will be open for kids to create items for $1 each. Photos with Santa cost $5 per child.
For more information, visit edgertonhospital.com.
