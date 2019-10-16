WHITEWATER

The “Healthy Living with Diabetes” workshop will be offered Wednesdays in the Irvin L. Young Memorial Public Library community room, 431 W. Center St.

Adults with Type 2 or pre-diabetes can learn skills to manage their diabetes. Those who attended the class have reported improved blood sugar levels, better health behaviors and an increased confidence in their diabetes management.

Classes run from 9 to 11:30 a.m. every Wednesday from Oct. 23 to Dec. 4.

Space is limited and registration is required.

For more information or to register, call Jennie Radmer at 262-741-3309.