DEVIATE exhibition set for Oct. 15 at Ironworks Campus

GAZETTE STAFF
Sep 22, 2022

BELOIT--Tickets are available for the DEVIATE exhibition which will take place from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Ironworks Campus in downtown Beloit.

Over 20 regional artists will showcase their work at the event, including Beloit artist Scott Payne.

Live music, live artists, photographers, painters and more will be at the exhibition for attendees to watch. Food vendors and pop-up bars will be selling refreshments.

Tickets cost $10 per person.

For more information, visit deviatebeloit.com.