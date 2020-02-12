EDGERTON
Edgerton Hospital and Health Services will host Dementia Live simulations from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday, Feb. 20, at the hospital, 11101 N. Sherman Road.
Dementia Live uses specialized equipment to simulate struggles people living with dementia face in their daily lives.
Each session takes 30 to 45 minutes. Participants must register to reserve a time slot. To register, call Lisa at 608-884-1489.
For more information about Dementia Live, call the Rock County Council on Aging at 608-758-8455 or the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Rock County at 608-741-3600.