EDGERTON

Edgerton Hospital and Health Services will hold two free Dementia Live classes to help residents understand the struggles of living with dementia, according to a hospital news release.

These free classes offer real-life simulations of the difficulties people living with dementia face. Simulations run between 30 and 45 minutes, according to the release.

Classes will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, and from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday, Feb. 20, at the hospital, 11101 N. Sherman Road.

Registration is required and time slots will be reserved for each participant.

To register, call Lisa at 608-884-1489.

For more information about the class, call the Rock County Council on Aging at 608-758-8455 or the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Rock County at 608-741-3600.