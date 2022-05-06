WHITEWATER

World leading dementia educator Teepa Show will hold an two session dementia care program on Wednesday, June 15, in the Young Auditorium on the UW-Whitewater campus, 930 W. Main St.

The first program runs from 9 to 11:45 a.m. and covers the topic “A Positive Approach to Dementia Care.”

Lunch will follow from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. before a second program from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on “Coping with Challenging Situations in Dementia Care.”

Participants for the afternoon session or the entire day will receive lunch for free.

Space is limited to only 500 registrants each session. Registration is required by visiting www.uww.edu/ce/teepa.

Free parking will be available in Lots 1 and 2.

