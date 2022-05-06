Dementia educator to offer two programs on June 15 on UW-Whitewater campus Gazette staff May 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WHITEWATERWorld leading dementia educator Teepa Show will hold an two session dementia care program on Wednesday, June 15, in the Young Auditorium on the UW-Whitewater campus, 930 W. Main St.The first program runs from 9 to 11:45 a.m. and covers the topic “A Positive Approach to Dementia Care.”Lunch will follow from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. before a second program from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on “Coping with Challenging Situations in Dementia Care.”Participants for the afternoon session or the entire day will receive lunch for free.Space is limited to only 500 registrants each session. Registration is required by visiting www.uww.edu/ce/teepa.Free parking will be available in Lots 1 and 2. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Former Mercyhealth exec Barb Bortner of Janesville gets 3.5 years in prison for $3 million marketing kickback scheme Criminal complaint: Suspect in Janesville workplace homicide said he didn't know victim's name, intended to kill him Medical examiner names victim in Janesville workplace homicide; $1 million bond set: Court records Mercyhealth's Janesville trauma center to be downgraded; system ending MD-1 emergency response unit Kohl's at Janesville mall reopens after store fire brought monthlong closure Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for May 6, 2022 Court listings for April 25 to May 1, 2022 Public record for May 2, 2022 Court listings for April 18-24, 2022 Public record for April 25, 2022 Court listings for April 11-17, 2022 Public record for April 18, 2022 Court listings for April 4-10, 2022 Court listings for March 28 to April 3, 2022 Public record for April 5, 2022