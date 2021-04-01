JANESVILLE
The Rock County Council on Aging needs volunteer meal delivery drivers for the Rock County Nutrition Program.
Volunteers will deliver noontime meals to homebound seniors in the area. Drivers will make deliveries once or twice a week or serve as substitute drivers. No evening or weekend deliveries are needed.
Volunteers will be provided with training, driving instructions and other pertinent information. Mileage will be reimbursed at the current IRS rate.
Those interested in volunteering should call the nutrition program at 608-757-5474.
For more information, call the nutrition program or visit www.co.rock.wi.us/aging-nutrition-meals.