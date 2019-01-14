DELAVAN
Delavan Christian School will host a "Pack the Place" benefit from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, in the school’s gymnasium, 848 Oak St.
Fourth- and eighth-grade basketball games will occur every hour during the event. Residents can watch the games and give donations to Safe Families of Wisconsin to help single and young mothers.
Suggested donations include daily planners, laundry soap, fabric softener, paper towels, and grocery and gas gift cards. Anyone who donates will be entered into raffles at the event.
Admission is free. Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase.
