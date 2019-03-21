DELAVAN

Delavan Christian School, 848 Oak St., will host an open house from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9.

Parents and residents are welcome to meet students and staff and learn about the school.

Attendees can tour the school and learn about its faith-based education, programs and extracurricular activities.

For more information, call 262-728-5667 or visit delavanchristianschool.org.