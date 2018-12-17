DELAVAN
The Delavan American Legion will serve its 57th annual Christmas dinner at noon Tuesday, Dec. 25, at the Legion hall, 111 S. Second St.
Doors will open at 10 a.m. The menu includes turkey, side dishes and dessert. Dinner is free, but donations are welcome.
Residents also may order meals for delivery by calling 262-728-8948. Orders must be called in between 10 a.m. and noon and should include a name, address, call-back number and directions, if possible.
Deliveries and rides to the dinner will begin at 11:30 a.m. and are available only in the Delavan area.
For more information, call Larry Malsch at 262-728-9555.
