JANESVILLE

A genealogy workshop will be offered from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, in the Friends Community Room at Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St.

Hosted by the Janesville Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, residents will learn how to navigate the organization’s website and what documents are necessary to join a lineage society.

Participants should bring their family history documentation and a laptop.

Seating is limited. Registration is required by April 15.

To sign up, visit darjanesville.org.

