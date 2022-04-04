Daughters of the American Revolution to hold genealogy workshop April 30 at Hedberg library Gazette staff Apr 4, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEA genealogy workshop will be offered from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, in the Friends Community Room at Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St.Hosted by the Janesville Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, residents will learn how to navigate the organization’s website and what documents are necessary to join a lineage society.Participants should bring their family history documentation and a laptop.Seating is limited. Registration is required by April 15.To sign up, visit darjanesville.org. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Police: Three minors arrested for arson after fire at Janesville Kohl’s Janesville man arrested on suspected fourth OWI charge Sunday night in Janesville Death notices for March 29, 2022 Local Freedom Fest canceled for 2022, likely beyond Death notices for March 31, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for March 21-27, 2022 Court listings for March 14-20, 2022 Public record for March 21, 2022 Public record for March 16, 2022 Court listings for March 7-13, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 28 to March 6, 2022 Public record for March 3, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 21-27, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 14-20, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 7-13, 2022