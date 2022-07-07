ELKHORN

Early registration is open for the Das Run with Rotary 5K race on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to an Elkhorn Rotary Club news release.

The race begins at 9:30 p.m. at the corner of Market Street and Rotary Way behind the Elkhorn Area High School by the water tower.

A discount is available to for racers who sign-up before July 15. Registration includes an event t-shirt, a free drink token at DAS Fest and awards for top finishers in multiple age groups.

Participation costs $30 before July 15, $35 from July 16 to Aug. 5 and $40 the day of the event. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Elkhorn Rotary Foundation.

To register, visit das.5k.run.

Sponsorship opportunities area also available. For more information about the race or sponsorships, contact Heidi Lloyd at 262-210-8822 or rotaryheidilloyd@gmail.com.

