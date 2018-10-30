The Professional Dairy Producers Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations.
The foundation awards up to $5,000 to organizations that develop creative, new ideas for boosting producer professionalism and keeping public trust in dairy farms.
Previous grants have targeted youth leadership, animal well-being, financial literacy and funding for other programs.
Applications are available at dairyfoundation.org, and the deadline is Dec. 1.
For more information, visit the foundation's website or email dreinhart@dairyfoundation.org.
