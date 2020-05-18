EVANSVILLE
The Eager Free Public Library is now offering curbside pickup from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Patrons can reserve books, movies, audiobooks, CDs and other materials by calling 608-882-2260 or emailing eagerfree@als.lib.wi.us.
Library staff will call to schedule a time for pickup when items are ready. Patrons should park near the library entrance on First Street and call the library upon their arrival.
Staff will ask patrons for their library card number or identifying information along with the make and model of your vehicle.
Patrons should then open their trunk for delivery and wait for library staff to return to the building before closing their trunk. Book returns and additional requests will not be accepted during curbside pickup.
For more information, call 608-882-2260, email eagerfree@als.lib.wi.us or visit als.lib.wi.us/EFPL.