EVANSVILLE

The Evansville Fund's annual Chocolate Extravaganza will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Creekside Place, 102 Maple St.

Participants can sample an array of homemade chocolates, fruit, cheeses and beverages. Live music by Universal Sound will be provided, and a weekend trip to downtown Galena, Illinois, will be raffled off.

The Evansville Fund is a component of the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin. Event proceeds will support Evansville Fund grants for various community-strengthening projects.

Tickets cost $15 each, and raffle tickets are three for $25 or $10 each. Tickets are available at the door or from members of the Evansville Fund Advisory Board.

For more information about the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, call 608-758-0883 or visit cfsw.org.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse