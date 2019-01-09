EVANSVILLE
The Evansville Fund's annual Chocolate Extravaganza will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Creekside Place, 102 Maple St.
Participants can sample an array of homemade chocolates, fruit, cheeses and beverages. Live music by Universal Sound will be provided, and a weekend trip to downtown Galena, Illinois, will be raffled off.
The Evansville Fund is a component of the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin. Event proceeds will support Evansville Fund grants for various community-strengthening projects.
Tickets cost $15 each, and raffle tickets are three for $25 or $10 each. Tickets are available at the door or from members of the Evansville Fund Advisory Board.
For more information about the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, call 608-758-0883 or visit cfsw.org.
