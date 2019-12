JANESVILLE

The Craig High School Class of 2009 will celebrate its 10-year reunion Saturday, Dec. 21, at Drafthouse, 101 E. Milwaukee St., suite 101.

Class of 2009 graduates are invited to reunite with classmates over drinks and music. The reunion starts at 6 p.m. and music will begin at 9 p.m.

Attendance costs $15 per person and covers appetizers. Any remaining funds will be used for future reunion events.