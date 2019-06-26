JANESVILLE

The Craig High School Class of 1979 will hold its 40th reunion at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Janesville Country Club, 2615 W. Memorial Drive.

Attendance costs $45 per person and include dinner, music and a bonfire.

Tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com under Janesville Craig 40th Class Reunion.

Other reunion celebrations will take place throughout the weekend including a night at Stokes Pub on Friday, Aug. 30; a round of golf Saturday, Aug. 31; and a gathering at Fermenting Cellars Winery on Sunday, Sept. 1.

For more information, visit the Craig HS Class of 1979 Facebook page.

