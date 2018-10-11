BELOIT
The latest edition of Courageous Conversations will focus on LGBT+ history at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22, at Merrill Community Center, 1428 Wisconsin Ave.
Led by the Yellow Brick Road Organization, the discussion will touch on the Stonewall Riots and how they shaped the LGBT+ movement.
The event is sponsored by Community Action, the YWCA and the Diversity Action Team of Rock County.
