JANESVILLE

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Cops and Bobbers event will go from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Edgerton.

Children 7 and older will learn how to fish and spend the afternoon with local law enforcement officers. The program is meant to guide kids away from crime and drugs by providing alternative recreation.

Life jackets, fishing supplies, lunch and an event T-shirt will be provided. Only 20 tickets are available on a first come, first served basis.

Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration begins at 9:45 a.m.

To sign up or for more information, visit www.co.rock.wi.us/sheriff-cops-and-bobbers.