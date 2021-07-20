BELOIT

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is hosting another Cops and Bobbers event from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion in Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive.

Sheriff’s office staff will fish with 20 children age 7 to 12. Life jackets, fishing supplies and dinner will be provided. Participants will also receive an event T-shirt.

To register, visit www.co.rock.wi.us/sheriff-cops-and-bobbers. Participants will receive a confirmation email with additional information after registering.

Check-in starts at 2:30 p.m. the day of the event. Parents or guardians must be present.

For questions, call Deputy Eric Cisneros at 608-757-7941 or Deputy Kurt Berberich at 608-373-3816.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you