JANESVILLE
City of Janesville staff will sell home composting bins from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4, during the Earth Day celebration at Rotary Botanical Gardens, 1455 Palmer Drive.
The composting bins are designed to reduce waste brought to the landfill. Each bin measures 17 cubic feet and costs $50.
For more information, call the Janesville Parks Division at 608-755-3025.
