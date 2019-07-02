JANESVILLE

The Janesville high schools' classes of 1969 will hold a combined 50th reunion for Craig and Parker high school alumni from 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 21, at Janesville County Club, 2615 W. Memorial Drive.

Reunion celebrations will include 1960s music, food and drinks. Tickets cost $50 per person or $90 per couple.

To purchase tickets, send a check by Aug. 1 to Deanna Hellenbrand Illbeck at 3549 Edgewood Drive, Janesville.

Other reunion activities include guided tours at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Craig and Parker high schools.

An informal gathering will follow at 7 p.m. at Bogey’s Burgers and Beer, 1700 N. Washington St. Former teachers and coaches are invited to attend.

A golf outing is also planned at 8 a.m. Saturday at the country club. For more information about the golf outing, email linnduesterbeck@gmail.com.

For more information about the reunion, visit the Class of 1969 Janesville Craig and Parker High School Facebook page.

