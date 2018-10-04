BELOIT
State Collection Service will hold a Harvest Festival Hiring Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6.
The fair will take place at the Eclipse Center, 600 Henry Ave., Suite 21. Prospective applicants interview for jobs at the company and meet current staff members.
The event will include family-friendly activities, such as face painting and pumpkin selections. Vince’s Gourmet Hot Dogs & Spuds will provide refreshments for participants.
