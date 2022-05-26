Coffee with the Chief set for June 1 Gazette staff May 26, 2022 14 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEThe Janesville Police Department will host a Coffee with the Chief event from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, at Mocha Moment, 1121 Center Ave.Residents will be able to meet and chat with police Chief David Moore to talk about the K9 program or other topics.For more information or questions, call 608-755-3133 or email thompsonb@ci.janesville.wi.us. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Nineteen Janesville teachers to retire this year, taking more than 500 years of experience with them Developer plans to bring retail, apartments to downtown Janesville property Investigation into racist vandalism at Hacienda Real restaurant in Janesville stalls Janesville Farmers Market manager, the longest tenured in the market's history, stepping down Minnesota nonprofit eyeing Janesville, Beloit for 'cooperative' mobile home park Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for May 16-22, 2022 Public record for May 20, 2022 Court listings for May 9-15, 2022 Public record for May 13, 2022 Court listings for May 2-8, 2022 Public record for May 8, 2022 Public record for May 6, 2022 Court listings for April 25 to May 1, 2022 Public record for May 2, 2022 Court listings for April 18-24, 2022