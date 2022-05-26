JANESVILLE

The Janesville Police Department will host a Coffee with the Chief event from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, at Mocha Moment, 1121 Center Ave.

Residents will be able to meet and chat with police Chief David Moore to talk about the K9 program or other topics.

For more information or questions, call 608-755-3133 or email thompsonb@ci.janesville.wi.us.

