JANESVILLE

Coffee with the Chief will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, at Havana Coffee Shop, 1250 Milton Ave.

Hosted by the Janesville Police Department, residents can meet with Chief David Moore to ask questions, voice concerns or have a conversation.

For more information, contact Benjamin M. Thompson from the Community Services Division at 608-755-3133 or thompsonb@ci.janesville.wi.us.

