Clinton FFA pork chop dinner panned for Oct. 1 GAZETTE STAFF Sep 16, 2022

CLINTON--The Clinton FFA Alumni pork chop dinner will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, at Jake's Electric Building, 215 Front St.Each dinner includes pork chops, potato salad, baked beans, applesauce, a roll and bottled water. Dinners cost $12 and tickets will be available at the door.Orders will be taken from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until sold out.Only drive-thru and take-out orders are available. Uncooked pork chops will also be available for purchase. For delivery orders, call 608-290-7689.Proceeds from the event will support the Clinton FFA program.