The Rock River Coalition is hosting virtual volunteer training for Clean Boats Clean Waters from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 12.

Volunteers will be trained to help boaters prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species. Invasive species can spread from lake to lake after attaching to a boat’s propeller or trailer.

Volunteers will educate boaters the importance of removing plants or animals form their boats or gear and draining all water from their boats before going into another body of water.

Training is open to individual volunteers and lake organizations interested in establishing their own Clean Boats Clean Waters program.

Volunteers will be able to choose what boat landing to visit and set their own schedule.

For more information, contact the Rock River Coalition at 920-541-6766 or addie@rockrivercoalition.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you