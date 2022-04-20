Clean Boats Clean Waters virtual volunteer training planned for May 12 Gazette staff Apr 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Rock River Coalition is hosting virtual volunteer training for Clean Boats Clean Waters from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 12.Volunteers will be trained to help boaters prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species. Invasive species can spread from lake to lake after attaching to a boat’s propeller or trailer.Volunteers will educate boaters the importance of removing plants or animals form their boats or gear and draining all water from their boats before going into another body of water.Training is open to individual volunteers and lake organizations interested in establishing their own Clean Boats Clean Waters program.Volunteers will be able to choose what boat landing to visit and set their own schedule.For more information, contact the Rock River Coalition at 920-541-6766 or addie@rockrivercoalition.org. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Attorney seeks competency evaluation for youth accused in Kohl's store arson Judge grants competency evaluation for 11-year-old accused in Kohl's fire in Janesville Milton School District plans to build memorial garden for deceased students, community members The Four Dishes: Lucky Ducky Diner in downtown Janesville a safe bet Janesville greenhouse would house 'biggest' indoor strawberry grow in Midwest, if not whole US Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for April 11-17, 2022 Public record for April 18, 2022 Court listings for April 4-10, 2022 Court listings for March 28 to April 3, 2022 Public record for April 5, 2022 Court listings for March 21-27, 2022 Court listings for March 14-20, 2022 Public record for March 21, 2022 Public record for March 16, 2022 Court listings for March 7-13, 2022