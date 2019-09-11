BELOIT

The Parks and Recreation Division is accepting requests for fall terrace tree planting, according to a city of Beloit news release.

The city forestry supervisor will determine what tree species will be planted based on the size of the terrace, presence of utilities and exotic invasive insects.

A limited supply of trees is available and will be planted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Requests must be made by Friday, Oct. 4.

To make a request, call the Parks and Recreation Division at 608-364-2929.