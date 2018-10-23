JANESVILLE
The annual Christmas on the Prairie bazaar will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 2-3, at Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church, 8625 E. County A.
Shoppers can browse and buy Christmas items and gifts from various booths. The bazaar includes antiques and collectables, new and used Christmas items and numerous foods, candies and baked goods.
For more information, call 608-752-1172.
